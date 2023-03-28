Intermittent fasting: What you need to know from a registered dietitian

While some swear by the results from intermittent fasting, others claim it can do harm to your body. FOX 5 spoke with a registered dietitian to find out the facts.

Intermittent fasting is the practice of limiting your eating to specific timeframes, according to dietitian Rachel Engelhart. There are different timeframes depending on the results you want to see and what your doctor recommends.

"The key really is: What is going to help you meet your nutrient needs? What's going to help you feel good in your body and what's going to help you have a joyful relationship with food?" says Engelhart.

There is research that suggest intermittent fasting has benefits in terms of cardiovascular health and glycemic control, Engelhart says. However, she also says it can cause people to become hyperfixated on what they're eating.

"They're often not meeting their nutrient needs, and they are honestly probably creating some kind of disorder around their relationship to food and body," says Engelhart.

Kids and teens should not engage in the practice of intermittent fasting, according to Engelhart. She also says pregnant women should stay away from intermittent fasting, and those with specific medical conditions should double-check with their doctor before starting a diet like this.

"Nothing is a one quick fix," says Engelhart. "And it's not a one-size-fits-all either. So, it's really important that people are taking the time to explore what is making them feel good."

Her final piece of advice? Listen to your body, not celebrities on TikTok.