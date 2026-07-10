Meta removes controversial Instagram AI photo feature after social media backlash

The Brief Meta has deactivated a controversial new AI image feature just days after it launched. The feature would generate images using photos from tagged public profiles as reference. Social media users were quick to push back against public users being automatically opted in to the feature.



Just days after Instagram launched a controversial new AI image generation feature, the platform announced it has already taken it down, following fierce backlash across social media.

Meta Muse Image

What we know:

On Tuesday, Meta introduced a new AI image generation model, called Muse Image.

Among the model's features, users would be able to tag public profiles, and Muse Image would use that profile's posts for reference to generate new images.

What they're saying:

Instagram announced the removal of the feature in an update on the platform's blog on Friday.

"Earlier this week, we announced that one way for people to generate images in Meta AI is by @-mentioning public Instagram accounts that they want to reference," the statement reads. "Our intent was to provide a useful creative tool and to give people control over whether their public content could be referenced in this way. We've heard the feedback that this feature missed the mark, so it's no longer available."

Social media opts out

Dig deeper:

The feature sparked uproar across social media, particularly because all public profiles, except for users under 18, were automatically opted in to have their photos feed the AI model.

One user called it "a privacy landmine waiting to detonate," according to a New York Times report.

Countless people shared tutorials on how to opt out of having their posts "reused."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Meta Muse Image allows public Instagram photos to be used in AI generator

What's next:

It's unclear if the backlash from Muse Image will impact the platform's next AI effort, Muse Video, which Meta said earlier this week was "coming soon."