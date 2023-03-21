Inside Jackie Kennedy's former Georgetown home now on the market for $26.5M

It once housed a grieving widow and her two children just weeks after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Now, the former home of Jackie Kennedy is on sale in Georgetown for $26.5 million.

The former first lady originally bought the house for $195,000. It was built in 1794 and gave the family a beautiful and comfortable place to call home.

It was a time of transition for Jackie and her children, but it was also the beginning of the haunting of the family as a spectacle of curiosity.

"The publicity was so intense. Tour buses blocking the street. And she would often have to leave out the back onto Dunbarton Street and so it was just too much and so by September, right around then, she was out of here and up to New York," says TTR Sotheby's co-founder Jonathan Taylor.

The late owner David Hudgens bought Jackie's house and the two neighboring homes and turned them into an estate of sorts.

The main house, Jackie's house, is known as the Newton-Baker house, listed in the National Historic Register and named after its most famous previous tenant, the U.S. Secretary of War in the lead up to World War I. It was last put on the market in 2016 after the death of its then owner Yolanda Fox, Miss America in 1951.

There are now connecting passageways between the three different homes. The Jackie house is roughly 8,000 square feet and altogether, the estate has a combined 16,500 total square feet of interior space.