Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act leads to nearly $43 million in upgrades allocated across Maryland
The new Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has allocated nearly $43 million to upgrade infrastructure and improve safety in counties across Maryland.
The funding comes after 403 people in Maryland lost their lives to traffic crashes between January 2022 and September 2022.
Funding for these upgrades came through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets for All Program, which seeks to prevent death and serious injury for all roadway users.
Recipients of the $42,882,024 include:
- $21,253,985 for Prince George’s County
- $11,753,586 for the City of Salisbury
- $7,500,000 for the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission
- $1,005,453 for the City of Baltimore
- $764,000 for Frederick County
- $200,000 for the City of Frederick
- $160,000 for the City of Hagerstown
- $140,000 for the Town of Bel Air
- $105,000 for Anne Arundel County