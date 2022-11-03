Infant and woman in critical condition after dog attack in Northeast

An infant child and their caregiver are both in critical condition at a D.C. hospital after being attacked by a dog Thursday evening in Northeast.

D.C. police said the call came in for an animal bite in the 4400 block of Dix Street just before 6 p.m. The incident took place inside a residence.

At the moment, police said both the woman and the child are being attended to at the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.












