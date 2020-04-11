Indiana man killed woman in apartment before Waldorf murder-suicide, police say

article

Police say the man they found dead with a woman he killed Friday night in a Waldorf hotel room killed another woman in his Indianapolis apartment earlier this week.

Charles County sheriffs say they responded to the scene at the Hilton Garden Inn on O'Donnell Place around 7:40 p.m. after receiving a tip from Indianapolis police.

Police found a man and woman dead in a Waldorf hotel room after an apparent murder-suicide. Police say the man killed a woman in his Indianapolis apartment earlier in the week. (Photo credit: Hilton.com)

That's where they found both Shereese Desire Curbeam, 36, of Waldorf and 47-year-old Daniel Clark of Indianapolis dead from gunshot wounds. Police recoverd a gun from the scene.

Indianapolis police say they found another woman Clark knew dead in his apartment.

Police say they are still investigating to determine a motive. Anyone with information is asked to call the Charles County Sheriff's Office at (301) 609-6474.