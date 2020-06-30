In late reversal, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam moves to keep limits on bars

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is taking a late step to keep bars in restaurants closed as the state prepares to enter Phase 3 of its reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor said Tuesday the state’s restaurants will not be allowed to fully reopen their bars as previously planned.

He announced the decision a day before the state was set to allow people to congregate at bars as long as they practiced social distancing.

Instead, restaurants can continue to operate under Phase 2 restrictions, which allows limited table service in bar areas. Virginia does not allow establishments to only serve alcohol, they all must serve food.

