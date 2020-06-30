Expand / Collapse search

In late reversal, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam moves to keep limits on bars

Virginia
Associated Press

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam discusses reopening

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam appeared on FOX 5 on Tuesday to discuss the state's reopening process.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is taking a late step to keep bars in restaurants closed as the state prepares to enter Phase 3 of its reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor said Tuesday the state’s restaurants will not be allowed to fully reopen their bars as previously planned.

He announced the decision a day before the state was set to allow people to congregate at bars as long as they practiced social distancing.

Instead, restaurants can continue to operate under Phase 2 restrictions, which allows limited table service in bar areas. Virginia does not allow establishments to only serve alcohol, they all must serve food.

