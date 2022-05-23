Impatient Florida truck driver loses back wheels by driving over concrete pillars

There are "Florida drivers"… and then there's this guy.

A semi-truck driver got a little impatient while struggling to clear safety barriers on a turn in Doral Friday, May 20.

Video shared by Jorge L Alvarez shows the pillars caught beneath the semi's container, blocking the back wheels. The video also shows the pillars scraping along the bottom of the container, continuing to cause damage to the semi.

He told Storyful it all happened as he and a coworker got to the office Friday morning.

The semi driver eventually drove forward, causing the back four wheels to completely come off the back of the container.

The semi-truck can be seen continuing to move forward with the container scraping the concrete along the way. The driver eventually realized the back wheels were gone and stopped.

Advertisement

What was left of the large semi-truck was eventually removed and towed away later on that day, according to Alvarez.