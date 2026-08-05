Barricade scene shuts down roads in Northeast DC after reports of gunfire
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Police were working a barricade scene near Florida Avenue in Northeast Washington after receiving reports of multiple gunshots Tuesday night.
What happened
The incident began around 8:55 or 9 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department’s 5th District watch commander.
Officers received reports of multiple gunshots, including calls connected to areas near Florida Avenue, North Capitol Street and New York Avenue.
Police said there were no known victims.
Road closures
AlertDC reported that the following intersections were closed to vehicles and pedestrians because of the police activity:
- Florida Avenue and Eckington Place NE
- North Capitol Street and Florida Avenue NE
Drivers and pedestrians were asked to avoid the area.
What we don't know:
Police had not said how many shots were fired or released information about the person barricaded.
It was also unclear whether anyone had been taken into custody or when the roads would reopen.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Metropolitan Police Department’s 5th District watch commander and AlertDC.