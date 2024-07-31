Illuminated crosswalks could prevent thousands of deaths, new study finds

article

A new study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) found that relatively small changes to crosswalks could potentially save lives.

Researchers concluded that in areas with few streetlights, drivers are more than three times as likely to yield to pedestrians at illuminated crosswalks than at dark ones.

They also found that at lighted crosswalks that also include flashing yellow warning beacons, drivers are more than 13 times as likely to yield.

That’s especially important because, as researchers wrote, about 75 percent of the 7,522 pedestrians who died in car crashes in 2022 were killed in the dark.

"Local agencies could know that, ‘Oh ok, so there’s a problem, and then there’s an easy fix,’" explained IIHS Senior Research Transportation Engineer Wen Hu, who added that the technology isn’t particularly expensive.

Related article

Some crosswalks throughout the DMV are already equipped with similar measures, including on Bradley Blvd in Bethesda. That’s where Wednesday evening, pedestrians who spoke with FOX 5 had somewhat mixed reviews.

"I think that if all of the crossways had these lights, I think it would be helpful to pedestrians," said Anagha Rama Varna.

"Without speed enforcement, it’s helpful, but it’s not a solution," said Tracey Johnstone.

Hu said that lighted crosswalks should be used as one layer of protection for pedestrians, along with other measures like lower speed limits and road designs that discourage speeding.