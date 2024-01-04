Ice cream brand offering $5K endorsement deal to those who keep New Year’s resolutions

article

Eating ice cream could actually benefit your New Year’s resolution in 2024.

Halo Top announced a new program and endorsement deal for anyone with a goal-based resolution this year.

The low-calorie, high-protein ice cream brand announced it's accepting applications to become a Halo Top Athlete.

TEXAS ICE CREAM STORE EMPLOYS THOSE WITH DISABILITIES IN EFFORT TO BOOST CUSTOMER SERVICE INDUSTRY

Ten lucky athletes will be paid $5,000, receive exclusive swag and get a series of one-on-one coaching sessions to help them achieve their goals — plus a talent manager and plenty of Halo Top ice cream, according to the brand.

The endorsement deal, which is an incentive for keeping those New Year’s resolutions, is encouraging applications through the company's website until Jan. 20.

To be considered, applicants must have a goal, live in the United States and be 18 years of age or older.

TOILET PAPER MEGA-BRAND INTRODUCES ‘CUTTING-EDGE’ DESIGN: FIND OUT WHAT IT IS

If selected, Halo Top Athletes will need to create a 30-second video post each week for eight weeks. They'll need to update viewers on how their progress is going toward their goal — while eating ice cream.

Athletes chosen by Halo Top must be over age 18, have a New Year's resolution or goal, and live in the United States. (Credit: Halo Top)

The videos will be featured on the company's website for fans of the low-calorie ice cream brand to view.

The Halo Top Athletes will begin their work for the brand on Feb. 20 — for what Halo Top calls "signing day."

The challenge will end in mid-April.

Applicants are being asked to submit the application along with a photo of themselves and a 30-second video explaining their goal and why it’s important to them, according to the brand.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Applicants will be judged on goal uniqueness, goal achievability, how inspirational the goal is, their storytelling ability and of course their love of Halo Top ice cream.

Halo Top director of brand marketing Ryan Roznowski said in a press release that the brand hopes to help individuals stick with their New Year’s resolution.

"It’s pretty easy to get discouraged by New Year’s resolutions when they are too rigid or limiting," he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"But when there is a way to progress on our wellness journeys without having to cut out the things we love — like ice cream — sticking to New Year’s resolutions is something we can all pull off."

Halo Top, founded in 2011, is available nationwide with some of its most popular pints of ice cream containing less than 300 calories.

Get updates to this story on FOXBusiness.com.