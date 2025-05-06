ICE agents set workers on edge at Chef Geoff's restaurant in DC

ICE agents entered into Chef Geoff's restaurant in Northwest D.C. Tuesday, FOX 5 has learned.

What we know:

ICE agents went into Chef Geoff's on New Mexico Ave in Northwest D.C. on Tuesday, reportedly asking to see the staff's I-9 forms.

No one was taken into custody.

Big picture view:

ICE's visit to Chef Geoff's follows rumors around social media warning that ICE was planning major raids in the D.C. area.

In March, immigration enforcement activity made waves in northern Virginia. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was in Arlington at the beginning of March calling ICE agents "rockstars," claiming they are working to take criminals off the streets. While Noem insists that ICE is only targeting the "worst of the worst" — MS-13 gang members, 18th Street gang members — many advocates argue this is a false pretense, and that innocent people are being caught up in the raids.

