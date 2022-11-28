Hyattsville teen found sleeping with AR-15 taken into custody

Officers found a teenager sleeping with an AR-15 in his bed after receiving a call from a concerned person inside the house.

Hyattsville police said they received the call just after 8 p.m. Sunday. Officers who went to the home had to use a rifle shield to enter the suspect's bedroom.

That's where police found the 15-year-old lying on his back, asleep, with a short-barreled AR-15-style rifle loaded with a black magazine next to his body.

Photo Credit: Hyattsville Police Department

One of the responding officers was able to retrieve the rifle from the suspect. Police said they were not able to locate a serial number on the rifle because the serial number was covered by a black glue substance. The 15-year-old was taken into custody without any issues.

