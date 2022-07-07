Hyattsville man charged with fatally stabbing his sister

article

A Hyattsville man has been charged with murdering his own sister.

Prince George's County police say 34-year-old Timothy Edwards fatally stabbed 38-year-old Nashanna Belnavis Thursday afternoon in Chillum.

Investigators said they responded to a welfare call just before 5 p.m. in the 2000 block of Oglethorpe Street. When they arrived, they found Belnavis unresponsive inside the apartment.

The preliminary investigation reveals Edwards and Belnavis are siblings, however, it's unclear at the moment why he fatally stabbed her.

Edwards is charged with first and second-degree murder along with assault charges. He is in custody of the Department of Corrections, and is being held without bond.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on this case to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).