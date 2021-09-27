Hurricane Sam's intensity 'likely peaked,' still Category 4 storm

Hurricane Sam remained a powerful Category 4 storm in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday, but forecasters said its intensity had "likely peaked."

The storm was centered well offshore from land, located about 800 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands, the National Hurricane Center said in a Monday morning update. It was traveling northwest at 8 mph.

Conditions were expected to allow Sam to persist as a major hurricane for the next several days, according to the NHC.

Sam had maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, making it a category 4 hurricane.

"Little change in strength is expected during the next day or so. Thereafter, some slow weakening is forecast through midweek, although Sam should remain a major hurricane," the NHC said.

Hurricane Sam was centered about 800 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands and traveling northwest at 8 mph, forecasters said on Sept. 27, 2021. (Photo credit: National Hurricane Center)

Forecasters called Sam a "small hurricane," with hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 105 miles.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect, however, swells from Hurricane Sam could cause dangerous rip current conditions off the coast of the Lesser Antilles early this week.

"It’s taking that turn to the north. We love to see that," FOX 13’s meteorologist Dave Osterberg said Monday. "Now, the computer models are keeping it east of Bermuda as well, so that would be fantastic to keep it out to sea and it doesn’t impact anybody. While there’s activity in the tropics, there’s nothing imminent in the Caribbean or the Gulf."

Osterberg noted that there are two disturbances just behind Sam, both of which have an 80% chance of development in the next few days.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.