Hunter Biden trial on federal gun charges tentatively set for June 3

Hunter Biden could go to trial on federal firearms charges as early as June 3.

The son of President Joe Biden pleaded not guilty to lying about his drug use in October 2018 on a form to buy a gun that he kept for about 11 days, according to the Associated Press. He has acknowledged an addiction to crack cocaine during that period, but his lawyers have said he didn’t break the law and another nonviolent, first-time offender would not have been charged.

U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika set the tentative date during a short telephonic hearing Wednesday, though she is still weighing several defense motions to toss out the case against Hunter that could yet derail any potential trial.

The trial could last up to nine days.

FILE - Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, listens as his attorney Abbe Lowell makes a statement to the press following a closed-door deposition before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, and House Judiciary Committee in t (Samuel Corum/Getty Images) Expand

A separate trial on tax charges against Hunter Biden in California is tentatively set to begin later that same month.

Hunter Biden’s attorneys have since sought to have the case tossed out by arguing that prosecutors bowed to political pressure after the agreement was publicly pilloried by Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, as a "sweetheart deal."

They also argue that immunity provisions from the original deal still hold, a position that defense attorney Abbe Lowell pressed with the judge Wednesday.

Noreika said she hadn't fully decided how she would handle the case's four pending motions to dismiss but wanted to ensure that time for any trial would be available on her calendar.

Prosecutors have said there’s no evidence the case is politically motivated, the evidence against him is "overwhelming" and the immunity deal blew up with the rest of the plea deal.

Hunter Biden has also pleaded not guilty to the separate tax charges in Los Angeles alleging a four-year scheme to avoid paying $1.4 million in taxes while living an extravagant lifestyle.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.