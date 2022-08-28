Hundreds of guns collected during buyback event in Montgomery County

Montgomery County officials did their part Saturday to collect hundreds of guns from residents in Rockville.

The Rockville City Police Department teamed up with the Montgomery County State's Attorneys Office and Montgomery County Public Schools to sponsor a gun buyback event.

Long lines of cars could be seen in the Rockville City Police Department parking lot as people waited to drop off their guns.

Credit: Rockville City Police Department

During the event, more than 300 guns were collected.

The Rockville City Police Department described the event on Twitter "as an overwhelming success."

People who dropped their guns received $100 gift cards for handguns, rifles and shotguns, while people who turned in assault style weapons received $200.