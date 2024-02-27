Human remains discovered during walkthrough of recently purchased Arlington County property
ARLINGTON, Va. - Authorities are conducting a death investigation after they say human remains were discovered during a walkthrough of a recently purchased property in Virginia.
Police say they discovered the remains in the 1300 block of N. Taylor Street in Arlington County on Monday just after 4:45 p.m.
Officials say they are working to positively identify the remains and determine the cause and manner of death.
Police say the preliminary investigation has not revealed an immediate threat to the community.