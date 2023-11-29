Howard University student robbed at gunpoint: police

A Howard University student was robbed early last week by two armed suspects, police say.

On November 20, a student was walking on 6th Street NW near Howard University when he was approached from behind by two people, according to a police report. Both suspects had guns pointed at the victim.

"I just need all this," said one of the suspects, referring to the student's belongings.

The suspects hit the student with their guns, pushed him to the ground and kicked him, and took his belongings before fleeing in a dark gray vehicle.

The student wasn't seriously injured and refused medical attention, according to police.

Howard University issued a statement regarding the robbery:

"We are aware of a reported crime that occurred on the morning of November 20. Consistent with the requirements of the Clery Act, the University’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) issued a crime alert about the reported incident to our campus community on November 20. DPS is working with the Metropolitan Police Department in investigating this incident.

We have enhanced our security measures through state of the art security systems, surveillance cameras and controlled access points. Understanding the importance of communication with our stakeholders, we regularly share safety awareness campaigns and hold workshops to educate our students about personal safety and reporting suspicious activities when they see them. Additionally, we have ramped up security personnel and are doing frequent patrols, but we realize we are not immune to those who have bad intentions.

Our priority is creating a secure and nurturing environment where students can focus on their academic and personal growth without fear for their safety. We continue to collaborate with both local and federal law enforcement agencies to ensure a safe and inviting atmosphere for students, faculty, staff and visitors to your campus."