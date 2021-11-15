Howard University says it has reached an agreement with student protesters

After 33 days of student sit-ins over housing conditions that included students living in tents, Howard University officials say they have reached an agreement with the protesters occupying Blackburn University Center.

The students said they were protesting poor living conditions that reportedly included rats, roaches and mold.

Although the announcement represented a victory for students, they say there's still a lot of work to do.

"I would say we are going to continue working as a protest. Our occupation has ended but our protest has not. So you guys can always check out at underscore the live movement to see updates," said Lish Cunningham.

"Everybody in the center and in our protest understands that just because our occupation is over, our protest is not - better for everybody that goes here," said another student, Tyler Davis.

