The Howard University men's basketball team suffered a heartbreaking loss Tuesday to Wagner College in the First Four games of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Despite a triumphant comeback inside the University of Dayton Arena, the Bison lost 71-68 to the Seahawks, who led by as much as 17 points during the first half.

DAYTON, OHIO - MARCH 19: Dom Campbell #2 of the Howard Bison reacts during the second half against the Wagner Seahawks in the First Four game during the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at University of Dayton Arena on March 19, 2024 in Dayton, Ohio. Expand





The Seahawks will advance to the next round and play against No. 1 seed University of North Carolina on Thursday.

The Bison outscored their opponents 41-33 in the second half of Tuesday night's thriller but could not seal the deal during the final moments of the game.

DAYTON, OHIO - MARCH 19: Marcus Dockery #0 of the Howard Bison battles against Julian Brown #13 of the Wagner Seahawks during the second half in the First Four game during the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at University of Dayton Arena on March 19 Expand

With 14 seconds left to go, and the Seahawks leading by three, the Bison missed three shot attempts that would've potentially sent the game into overtime. Jordan Hairston, one of the main reasons for Howard's surge of seven wins in the last eight games of the season, missed two shot attempts, and Marcus Dockery missed another with .01 seconds on the clock.

Seahawks guard Melvin Council, Jr. led all scorers with 21 points. Bison standouts Seth Towns and Bryce Harris both put up 16 points, but it wasn't enough to get the program their first NCAA Tournament victory.