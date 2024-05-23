Howard County police recover 15,000 stolen construction tools in major theft scheme

Howard County police have recovered approximately 15,000 stolen construction tools and uncovered one of the largest theft schemes in the area in recent years.

Detectives believe the tools were stolen from various locations including retail stores, businesses, vehicles, residential properties, and construction sites across Maryland, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

The stolen items, valued between $3 million and $5 million, were primarily stored in units within Howard County and are suspected to have been sold through various channels.

The investigation started in late January when a tracking device in a stolen tool led officers to a storage unit in Elkridge. Since then, detectives have executed search warrants at 12 locations, 11 of which were in Howard County, where they recovered the stolen tools.

As of May 23, more than 80 victims have been identified, with detectives estimating hundreds, if not thousands, more victims.

The investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed yet.

Police urge anyone with information about the case to contact them.

Victims who believe their stolen tools may have been recovered should submit a form linked on the police department's website.