How to watch today’s World Cup matches: Friday, July 3

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The Brief All FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will air on FOX or FOX Sports, and you can also stream them on the FOX One and FOX Sports apps. The FIFA World Cup 2026 is an expanded 48-team tournament featuring 104 matches. The major international soccer tournament is taking place from June 11 to July 19.



The FIFA World Cup Round of 32 knockout stage continues today with three matches taking place in the U.S. Australia takes on Egypt in Dallas, Argentina and Cabo Verde meet on the pitch in Miami and Colombia and Ghana face off in Kansas City.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match for Friday, July 3

Australia vs Egypt

2:00 p.m. ET

Dallas Stadium

Network: FOX

Argentina vs Cabo Verde

6:00 p.m. ET

Miami Stadium

Network: FOX

Colombia vs Ghana

9:30 p.m. ET

Kansas City Stadium

Network: FOX

RELATED: World Cup 2026: The 16 stadiums in the US, Canada, and Mexico hosting the matches

Outside of watching FOX on live broadcast TV, there are several options audiences can choose from to enjoy the soccer matches.

One free option is through FIFA+ and select YouTube streams.

Other paid options include:

FIFA World Cup 2026

For 2026, the FIFA World Cup expanded to a 48-team tournament featuring 104 matches taking place from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The 48 teams were divided into 12 groups of four with each team playing its group stage opponents for a total of three first-round games per side.

Following the conclusion of the first round, 16 teams were eliminated from the tournament with the rest moving forward to the Round of 32.

FIFA World Cup Round of 32

The FIFA World Cup Round of 32 is new this year due to the tournament expanding to 48 teams. It runs from June 28 to July 3, and features 32 teams playing 16 single-elimination matches with the winners moving on to the Round of 16.

FIFA World Cup Round of 16

The FIFA World Cup Round of 16 is a single-elimination knockout stage with the final 16 teams. It runs from July 4 to July 7. The match winners advance to the Quarterfinals, with the losing teams eliminated from the tournament.

What are the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 rules?

The match is played for 90 minutes of play, plus any stoppage time. If tied after the end of regulation time, the teams play 30 minutes of extra time, which is split into two 15-minute halves. If the match remains tied after the 30 minutes of extra time, the teams advance to a penalty shootout to determine who moves on.

FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals

The FIFA World Cup quarterfinals is the tournament's final-eight stage, with the winners of the Round of 16 facing off in four single-elimination matches with the winners moving on to the semi-finals and the losing team eliminated. The FIFA World Cup quarterfinals run from July 9–11.

What are the FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals rules?

The FIFA World Cup quarterfinals rules are the same as the Round of 16 rules. Each match is played for 90 minutes of play, plus any stoppage time. If tied after the end of regulation time, the teams play 30 minutes of extra time, which is split into two 15-minute halves. If the match remains tied after the 30 minutes of extra time, the teams advance to a penalty shootout to determine who moves on.

FIFA World Cup semi-finals

The FIFA World Cup semi-finals stage of the tournament features the final four teams playing in a single-elimination match with the two winning teams advancing to the World Cup Final championship. The two losing teams face each other in a separate 2026 FIFA World Cup Third-Place Playoff (Bronze Final) match taking place on July 18 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

What are the FIFA World Cup semi-finals rules?

The FIFA World Cup quarterfinals rules are the same as both the Round of 32 and Round of 16 rules. Each match is played for 90 minutes of play, plus any stoppage time. If tied after the end of regulation time, the teams play 30 minutes of extra time, which is split into two 15-minute halves. If the match remains tied after the 30 minutes of extra time, the teams advance to a penalty shootout to determine who moves on.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026 final?

A general view of MetLife Stadium ahead of the 2026 World Cup at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Timeline:

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will take place July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the culmination of a month-long tournament hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.