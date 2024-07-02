How to watch DC's Annual Independence Day Parade

The nation's capital is gearing up for another packed Fourth of July celebration and that means you should scope out spots for the festivities early!

The annual Fourth of July Parade is always a popular event, jam-packed with bands, drum corps, military units, giant balloons, celebrities, VIPs, and more will be in attendance to celebrate the United States’ 248th birthday.

The parade is a large national event that attempts to highlight the meaning of the holiday and give people a platform to be patriotic. Here's what you need to know so you don't miss any of the action:

What time is the parade?

D.C.’s National Independence Day Parade will begin at 11:45 a.m. and run until 2 p.m.

How long is the parade route?

The annual event kicks off at the corner of Constitution Ave., NW, and 7th St. NW. The procession will then make a one-mile trek, straight up Constitution Ave., ending at 17th Street.

Where can I watch the parade from?

There is limited seating available on the steps of the National Archives Building, parade officials say. Further down the route, find some shade in the arches of the Andrew Mellon Auditorium.

Officials add that the closer you get toward the end of the parade route, at 17th St NW, the less crowded it is and therefore easier to see.

How else can I watch?

Can’t get to the parade in person? You can watch live on the FOX Local smart tv app for free on your Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV, and Vizio devices.

FOX Local is 24/7 live streaming and also features breaking news, live video, weather forecasts, traffic reports and in-depth reporting on sports, politics, health and more.