The Brief Galentine’s Day, celebrated on February 13, is a holiday for women to celebrate their friendships, The holiday was created by Amy Poehler’s character in the television series "Parks and Recreation." While Galentine’s Day is traditionally for women, it’s now widely embraced by people of all genders who want to honor their close friendships.



Some people believe Valentine’s Day is only for people who are romantically involved.

Cue the solution to those worries: Galentine’s Day.

But what is this unofficial holiday, how did it start and who can celebrate the occasion? Gather your gal pals, and find out the details below.

What is Galentine’s Day?

What we know:

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, Galentine’s Day is a "day for women to celebrate their friendships with their lady friends."

Essentially, the meaning of Galentine’s Day is Valentine’s Day for your gals. (It’s right there in the name).

In fact, search #GalentinesDay on social media platforms, and you’ll find over half a million posts of women celebrating other women in honor of the holiday.

According to National Today , Valentine’s Day is most popular in Washington D.C. , followed by Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Jersey and California.

How did Galentine’s Day start?

The backstory:

Surprisingly, you can thank actress Amy Poehler for starting this tradition.

The word "galentine" was first introduced to the world during a Feb. 2010 episode of "Parks and Recreation."

In the hit comedy, Leslie Knope — the fictional deputy director of the Parks and Recreation Department — discussed the holiday.

"What's Galentine's Day? Oh, it's only the best day of the year. Every February 13th, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies. It's like Lilith Fair, minus the angst. Plus frittatas," she said in the episode.

"After that 2010 debut, the word was mentioned in episodes that aired in 2012 and 2014, and by 2016 evidence of the word’s appeal was starting to show up in national and international publications, as people everywhere embraced the very idea of a holiday for celebrating friendships," Merriam Webster continued .

What day is Galentine’s Day?

While many are quick to shower their significant others with gifts and treats on February 14 — the day prior or the 13th of the month — is designated to celebrate the important friendships in one’s life.

Galentine’s Day is celebrated on Feb. 13 each year, and this year, it lands on a Thursday.

While Galentine’s Day is not an official holiday, research from National Today shows searches for Galentine’s Day have increased 400% (with Missouri ranking No. 1 in looking it up, followed by Virginia, Louisiana, Colorado and Arizona) since 2015.

Who can celebrate Galentine’s Day?

Traditionally, Galentine’s Day is celebrated with the girls in someone’s life — whether it’s a sister, mother, or friend.

While "galentine" gives off the impression that only females can celebrate, that doesn’t need to be the case.

Many have accepted the holiday as a day to hang out with best friends — regardless of gender.

How to celebrate Galentine’s Day

What you can do:

So, what should you do on Galentine’s Day?

Major retailers including Walmart and Target stock up on Galentine's Day merchandise, and some people purchase gifts or cards for their "galentines."

Hallmark found that nearly 2 out of 3 women who were purchasing cards around Valentine’s Day were doing so for non-romantic relationships, including friends and family. This prompted the brand to release a line of Galentine’s Day cards and others celebrating platonic relationships.

Activity-wise, brunch is the most traditional event on Galentine’s Day, due to the "Parks and Recreation" episode. Find a fun brunch or dinner spot for you and your gal-pals, or make a meal at home.

Each year, more and more people are getting creative and choosing other activities to do with their friends.

Some people choose to have movie nights, sleepovers, spa trips, go ice skating, or host cooking lessons. Really, no activity is off-limits.

The only rule of thumb is that you spend your Galentine's Day celebrating your friends: no significant others allowed.

Editor's note: A version of this article was originally published on Feb. 10, 2022.