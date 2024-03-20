‘Little Rascals’ bank robbers are 11, 12 and 16 years old

article

The FBI arrested three young boys suspected of robbing a bank while on spring break in Houston.

Investigators said the suspects are 11, 12 and 16 years old.

They walked into a Wells Fargo bank last week and demanded money from the teller.

They got away on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The FBI nicknamed the trio the "Little Rascals" because of their age.

Witnesses did not report seeing any weapons.

Because they are confirmed to be minors, FOX 4 is now blurring their faces.

Police will not release their names or mugshots.