House-sized asteroid discovered this week will fly past Earth on Friday

An asteroid the size of a house that was discovered Monday is projected to pass by Earth on Friday.

The near-Earth object, called 2023 EY , has been posted on NASA’s asteroid database and listed as one of the next five asteroid approaches. Scientists estimate it is about 54 feet wide.

A near-Earth object is classified as any space object that can come within 30 million miles of Earth. This asteroid’s closest Earth approach is roughly 149,000 miles. For perspective, the Moon is about 238,900 miles from Earth on average.

Most near-Earth objects are asteroids that range in size from about 10 feet to nearly 25 miles across, according to NASA.

You can see thousands of asteroids and comets in real-time. You can also watch the next five close approaches to Earth, and explore past, present and future missions to asteroids and comets.

