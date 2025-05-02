House destroyed in Prince George's County fire

A townhouse in Prince George's County was destroyed by a fire.

What we know:

Officials responded to a three-story middle row townhouse fire in Upper Marlboro Friday afternoon. The fire leaving the home destroyed and spreading to neighboring homes.

Officials say the fire was well advanced and extended to neighboring homes. Firefighters were able to gain control of the flames.

There have been no reported injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.