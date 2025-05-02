Expand / Collapse search

House destroyed in Prince George's County fire

By
Published  May 2, 2025 4:29pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

Maryland house fire destroys townhouse

A townhouse fire in Prince George's County destroyed one home and spread to neighboring homes.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A townhouse in Prince George's County was destroyed by a fire.

What we know:

Officials responded to a three-story middle row townhouse fire in Upper Marlboro Friday afternoon. The fire leaving the home destroyed and spreading to neighboring homes.   

Officials say the fire was well advanced and extended to neighboring homes. Firefighters were able to gain control of the flames. 

There have been no reported injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

