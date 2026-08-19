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The Brief House Democrats launched an investigation into alleged ICE misconduct during a Virginia encounter. This after a Virginia mom captured video of an agent pointing a gun at her. ICE accused the Virginia mom of weaponizing her vehicle, a claim she denies.



House Democrats on Capitol Hill launched an investigation into alleged misconduct by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after an encounter with a Virginia mom in Falls Church.

Lawmakers and Virginia representatives met with Carolina Molina, a U.S. citizen, who recorded the tense interaction on a cellphone and dashcam.

READ MORE | Viral video shows ICE agent pointing gun at driver during Falls Church encounter

What we know:

The incident occurred near Columbia Pike as Molina was visiting law offices to hand out business cards for her work in conducting psychological evaluations in immigration cases.

In a viral video, Molina rolled down her window and voiced her disapproval of ICE's actions before driving away. After making a U-turn to return to one of the offices, agents blocked her vehicle, leading to an exchange.

In the video, an agent accuses Molina of weaponizing her vehicle and almost running them over. Molina strongly denies these claims.

Virginia mom speaks out

What they're saying:

"They were just accusing me of following them around, which is completely false, as I am not going to put myself in a situation that can cause me bodily harm because I am a mom and my kids come first," Molina said.

She noted that she would have been arrested for aggravated assault if their claims were true. She added that once she informed the officers she had dashcam footage, they let her go without requesting her to exit the vehicle or placing her under arrest.

During the interaction, video captured an ICE agent drawing a firearm and pointing it at Molina while she remained seated in her car. The agent also threatened to lock her up.

In response, Democratic lawmakers are calling for a thorough investigation, saying that the ICE agents involved should be removed from duty while the incident is reviewed.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shared a statement describing Molina as an "anti-ICE agitator" who drove in circles around officers and attempted to harm them with her vehicle. DHS stated that officers conducted a stop out of fear for their safety, collected her background information, and noted she could still face criminal prosecution.

Meanwhile, civil rights advocates condemned the incident. ACLU-VA Policy Director Chris Kaiser criticized the display, calling the footage of armed government agents pointing a gun at a parked resident another example of a violent anti-immigrant agenda terrorizing communities and putting civil liberties at risk.

Molina is calling for full accountability for the officers involved.