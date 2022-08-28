Hot, steamy conditions continue Sunday; Isolated showers possible in the afternoon

The hot and steamy streak continues across the D.C. region, as we can expect more high humidity and temperatures in the 90s Sunday.

The day will begin with temperatures in the mid 70s, before highs Sunday afternoon top out in or near the 90s for D.C. and its surrounding areas. It will also be a humid day across the region thanks to rising dew points.

There's a slight chance for rain showers later Sunday afternoon. Some areas could see some pop-up activity starting around 3 p.m. but any showers that happen are expected to only last a few minutes and will clear out by the nighttime. The showers are expected to be isolated and most of the area will stay dry throughout the day.

Low temperatures Sunday night will dip into the 70s.

The D.C. region is in for another hot and steamy day Monday with temperatures back in the 90s. Fortunately, the storms will hold across the area, so it will be a dry and sunny start to the week.

Stormy conditions returns to the area Tuesday, with some strong to severe thunderstorms possible. The heat will also peak Tuesday with temperatures expected to near the mid 90s.

After that we get a major break in the heat and humidity. Starting Wednesday, a new pattern will bring cooler and drier are to the region creating a fall-like feel to the end of the week!