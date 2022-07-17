Hot, humid conditions continue Sunday with chances for afternoon storms

The hot and humid weekend continues in the D.C. region Sunday with chances for isolated rain showers during the afternoon.

Temperatures Sunday will top out in the mid to high 80s but thanks to the high humidity it will feel more like the mid 90s outside for most the DMV.

While it will be hot out, clouds will linger over the area throughout the day making it a bit more pleasant to be outside.

There are some isolated chances for storms popping up Sunday afternoon to areas west of D.C.

As a result the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has placed D.C. and areas to the west under a marginal risk for severe weather.

The storms are expected to hit areas near I-66 in Virginia between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday. These storms will be isolated and the afternoon will not be a washout.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The storms will clear out by Sunday night, but the clouds will stick around through the night.

Get the latest FOX 5 Forecast, and see local radars here.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Monday begins a turbulent week for the D.C. region as there are chances for possible strong storms Monday and Tuesday, before we could see our first heatwave of the summer Wednesday through Saturday.