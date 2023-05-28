Homicide at Jessup Correctional Institution under investigation

Maryland State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at Jessup Correctional Institution, which has been ruled to be a homicide. The inmate has been identified as Nicholas Joseph Delfosse, a 27-year-old serving time for burglary.

Delfosse was found in his cell with multiple injuries on May 27, 2023, shortly before 4:30 p.m. The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Internal Investigative Unit contacted the MSP Homicide Unit to report the incident. Delfosse was pronounced dead at the scene by Anne Arundel County EMS personnel.

Authorities have identified a suspect who is another inmate at the prison. Currently, the suspect is being held at a separate location within the Division of Correction and has not yet been charged or publicly identified pending the filing of charges.

The initial investigation indicates that Delfosse and the suspect were cellmates at the time of the incident. The exact cause of death remains unknown but will be uncovered after results of an autopsy are released.

This is a developing story.