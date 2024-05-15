Homelessness in DC region rises for second consecutive year, report shows

article

The number of people experiencing homelessness in the metropolitan Washington region has risen to 9,774 in 2024, marking a 12% increase from the previous year, according to the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.

This increase of 1,078 people is part of the annual Point-in-Time count conducted by local jurisdictions and homeless services providers in January.

Seven out of the eight participating jurisdictions reported more people experiencing homelessness this year compared to 2023. This is the second consecutive year of an increase following a historic low in 2022.

The rise in homelessness is attributed to the end of COVID-era housing protections, such as eviction moratoriums and emergency rental assistance funded by federal pandemic relief. This year's count also shows a 3% increase over the 2020 count, surpassing pre-pandemic levels for the first time.

Despite the increase, local Continua of Care has made significant progress in transitioning people from chronic homelessness to permanent housing. Since 2020, the number of people permanently housed and no longer experiencing homelessness in the region has increased by 57%.

"We have seen steady progress in housing support services that transition our residents experiencing homelessness into safe, affordable, permanent housing," said Rodney Lusk, Chair of the COG Human Services Policy Committee and Fairfax County Board Member. "But the need in our communities is great, and only with substantial and sustained investments into these programs will our region effectively make the experience of homelessness brief, rare, and non-recurring."

In 2024, the number of individuals served by rapid re-housing, supportive housing, and other permanent housing solutions reached an all-time high. However, the limited supply of affordable housing for the lowest-income households means more people require assistance.

The report also highlights the growing number of elderly adults experiencing homelessness.

The largest share of single adults experiencing homelessness are above 55 years old.

On the night of the 2024 count, two individuals over the age of 90 were in emergency shelters. Older adults facing homelessness often have additional challenges due to medical and mobility issues. Nationally, older adults are the fastest-growing age group among the homeless population.

The Point-in-Time count offers a one-day snapshot of individuals in the region who are unsheltered, staying in emergency shelters, living in transitional housing, or in permanent supportive housing.

This is the 24th consecutive year that COG has published this report to provide insights into the scope and circumstances of homelessness in the region and the impact of housing programs.

Check out the full report below: