Home invasion in affluent McLean neighborhood; 4 suspects in custody

Four men are in police custody after a home invasion was reported in an affluent Virginia neighborhood Wednesday evening.

Shortly before 5 p.m., Fairfax County police officers were called to a home on Alvemar Ridge Drive. The homeowner called police after seeing a man inside his home.

As officers arrived, a silver Jeep compass was spotted leaving the area.

After conducting a traffic stop, police arrested the men in the vehicle.

No one inside the home was reported injured.

