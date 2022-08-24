Expand / Collapse search

Home invasion in affluent McLean neighborhood; 4 suspects in custody

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
MCLEAN, Va. - Four men are in police custody after a home invasion was reported in an affluent Virginia neighborhood Wednesday evening. 

Shortly before 5 p.m., Fairfax County police officers were called to a home on Alvemar Ridge Drive. The homeowner called police after seeing a man inside his home. 

As officers arrived, a silver Jeep compass was spotted leaving the area. 

After conducting a traffic stop, police arrested the men in the vehicle. 

No one inside the home was reported injured. 

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.