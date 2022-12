Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2022: USPS, FedEx, UPS important dates to remember

If you are shipping cards and gifts for Hanukkah (Dec. 18–Dec. 26), Christmas (Dec. 25), Kwanzaa (Dec. 26–Jan. 1), or other holidays – here are some important 2022 holiday shipping deadlines for you to remember from USPS, FedEx, and UPS!

UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE

The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to domestic addresses and Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office (APO/FPO/DPO) addresses:



Nov. 5 — APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 16 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express Military service

Dec. 17 — USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 17 — First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express service



Alaska



Dec. 2 — Alaska to/from Continental U.S. — USPS Retail Ground

Dec. 17 — Alaska to/from Continental U.S. — First-Class Mail and Priority Mail

Dec. 21 — Alaska to/from Continental U.S. — Priority Mail Express



Hawaii



Dec. 17 — Hawaii to/from mainland — First-Class Mail and Priority Mail

Dec. 21 — Hawaii to/from mainland — Priority Mail Express

FEDEX

Shipping deadlines for holiday packages for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to domestic addresses:

Dec. 8 - FedEx Ground Economy

Dec. 14 - FedEx Ground & Home Delivery Contiguous US | Ground & Home Delivery Alaska and Hawaii

Dec. 20 - FedEx Express Saver

Dec. 21 - FedEx Express 2 Day Shipping

Dec. 22 - FedEx Express FedEx First Overnight and FedEx Priority Overnight, SO, Extra Hours

Dec. 23 - FedEx Express FedEx SameDay



UPS

Recommended last days to ship for Dec. 24 delivery to domestic addresses:



Dec. 20 - UPS 3 Day Select

Dec. 21 - UPS 2nd Day Air services

Dec. 22 - UPS Next Day Air services

