Hogan blames mail-in ballot rules for vote count delay in Montgomery Co. Executive race

New poll numbers in the undecided Democratic Primary race for Montgomery County Executive should come in Friday.

It's an extremely tight race with challenger David Blair holding on to a 145 vote lead over incumbent Marc Elrich.

FOX 5 reported Wednesday that a winner has not been announced because there is a lack of volunteers to form bipartisan teams of canvassers. Election officials said they only have 40 people who are doing the work of preparing Maryland's 63,918 mail-in ballots.

We spoke to Maryland Governor Larry Hogan about the problem, and he says it has to do with legislation.

Personnel issues blamed for slow vote count in Montgomery County Executive race

"We attempted to make sure that they could count all the votes prior to the election, which is what we did last year when we were in a state of emergency," Hogan said.

"The legislature passed a great bill in the House to do that, which I would have signed into law. But in the Senate, they came up with a crazy bill that was allowing people to change their vote with a text on their phone, which I just couldn't support."

Mail-in ballots postmarked on Election Day will still be accepted until Friday at 10 a.m. That's also when the next scheduled canvas will be.