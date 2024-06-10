Hit-and-run victim dies several days after struck by vehicle in DC

A pedestrian who was hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash over the weekend has died, police said Monday.

United States Park Police officials said the crash happened along Anacostia Drive in southeast D.C. near the skating rink. The department reported the crash around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

On Monday, officials said the victim died on Sunday at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the USPP Tip Line at 202-379-4877.