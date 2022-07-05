Hit-and-run crash leaves 21-year-old injured in Hyattsville

Police in Hyattsville are searching for a suspect who struck a 21-year-old woman early Tuesday morning and left the scene of the crash.

Authorities say officers responded to the scene in the 3300 block of East-West Highway at 3:30 a.m. where they found the woman lying in the middle of the Eastbound lanes near Belcrest Road.

While the victim is now in the hospital in the ICU, police are asking for anyone with information related to the crash to give them a call at 301-985-5060.