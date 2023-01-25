Hit-and-run crash in downtown Bethesda leaves 1 person injured

A hit-and-run in downtown Bethesda Wednesday afternoon left one person injured, according to Montgomery County police.

The collision occurred around 3:13 p.m. in the 4700 block of Elm Street near a busy intersection next to several restaurants.

When police arrived, the driver involved in the hit-and-run had already left.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Evening commuters are being asked to seek an alternate route and should expect significant delays in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.



