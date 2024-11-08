Historian reflects on friendship with President Jimmy Carter

On "The Final 5 with Jim Lokay," presidential historian Dr. Larry Cook shared heartfelt memories of his two-decade friendship with President Jimmy Carter.

Known for his extensive knowledge of presidential legacies and memorabilia, Cook offered a unique personal perspective on the former president, who recently turned 100.

"I always say it goes back to this: he’s a man of faith and a man of principles," Cook said. "Everything he accomplished—during his presidency, after his presidency, even before his presidency—it all ties back to that."

Cook’s connection with Carter began more than 20 years ago when his wife surprised him with a trip to Plains, Georgia, for his birthday.

"We got to attend church and hear him teach Sunday school," Cook recalled. "We even got our picture taken with President and Mrs. Carter. I later wrote him a letter telling him how much we loved Plains, and he personally wrote back, inviting us to return."

This initial encounter blossomed into a meaningful friendship, with the Carters eventually enlisting Cook’s help in selling presidential memorabilia to support historic renovations in Plains.

"We called the project *Plains Helping Plains*," Cook said, adding that it strengthened their bond.

Cook spoke warmly of Carter's humility, recalling moments that revealed his character. "When we had lunch together, he insisted we go first because, as he put it, ‘you’re the guest.’ He truly lives his values every moment of his life," Cook noted.

The historian also discussed the enduring impact of Carter’s post-presidential legacy, including his humanitarian work.

"He didn’t let politics change him. Whether it was in Washington, as governor of Georgia, or as a private citizen, he remained Jimmy Carter at his core," Cook said. "The man you see working tirelessly at the Carter Center or teaching Sunday school—that’s exactly who he is on a personal level."

Among Cook’s treasured Carter memorabilia is a leather-bound program from President Barack Obama’s 2013 inauguration, gifted by the Carters. "President Obama later signed it for me, making it a cherished item in my collection," he said.

Reflecting on Carter’s legacy, Cook summed it up this way: "He set an example for what the presidency can be and what public service should be. He never wavered from his principles or his mission to help others."

For more insights into Cook’s collection, visit larrycookhistorian.com.