Highlands County man, a Purple Heart recipient, celebrates 90th birthday

Robert Scherer has had a long resume in serving his country and in public service.

He is a former Marine and earned a Purple Heart in Korea. After that, he was a law enforcement officer for 29 years.

Now, he lives in Avon Park, and recently turned 90 years old. Highlands County officials knew they didn't want him to be alone, and brought the party to him in the form of a special parade route of fire trucks and patrol cars.

"He wasn't able to be with all of his family for his birthday, so yesterday we surprised him at his winter home in Adelaide Shores with a drive-by salute," according to a post by the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

The agency shared a Facebook video of the "drive-by salute." Scherer was standing in his driveway, shirtless with a towel draped around his shoulders. He was also wearing a hat.

"Look at me with my stupid hat on," he is heard saying in the video -- in between waving to law enforcement officials and saying his thanks.

Eventually, he took the hat off.

"Happy birthday!" one officer is heard yelling.

"Thanks guys!"

The sheriff's office said Highlands Lakes Volunteer Fire Department and Highlands County Fire Rescue also helped honor the veteran.