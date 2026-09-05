10 hospitalized after carbon monoxide emergency at Gaithersburg apartments; 51 evaluated

article

The Brief High carbon monoxide levels were reported at Streamside Apartments on North Summit Avenue. Fifty-one residents were evaluated, and 10 adults and children were taken to area hospitals. A child in stable condition was taken to Baltimore Shock Trauma for possible hyperbaric chamber treatment.



Ten adults and children were taken to hospitals after high carbon monoxide levels were reported at a Gaithersburg apartment complex Saturday morning, fire officials said.

What we know:

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue crews were called around 8:44 a.m. to Streamside Apartments at 422 North Summit Avenue for a reported gas leak involving multiple people who felt sick.

Crews found high carbon monoxide readings at the building and additional elevated readings at the neighboring apartment building at 420 North Summit Avenue, officials said.

Residents evaluated and hospitalized

Officials said 51 residents were evaluated. Ten adults and children were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening medical conditions.

One child in stable condition was taken to Baltimore Shock Trauma for possible treatment in a hyperbaric chamber.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said what caused the carbon monoxide buildup or whether residents will be allowed to return to the affected buildings.