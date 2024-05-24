Hidden cameras found in public restrooms in Falls Church

Police continue to investigate hidden cameras that were found inside two public restrooms in Falls Church.

According to police, a customer noticed a pen-like device hidden under the sink and facing the toilet inside one of the restaurant's first floor restrooms on Saturday, May 11, at Northside Social, located at 205 Park Avenue. Police say the customer turned that device over to a restaurant employee.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Northside Social recording device

An identical device was found in a similar hiding spot inside the adjacent first floor restroom immediately after. Police were notified about the devices on Monday, May 13, and recovered the devices.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Police say the hidden devices included cameras, both of which contain multiple recordings of victims using the restrooms. Based on conversations with the victim who found the devices and Northside Social staff, investigators believe the camera footage was recorded on Saturday, May 11, 2024, from approximately 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.



Police ask if you or someone you know were at Northside Social between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2024, and believe you visited either first floor restroom, or if you have any other information about this incident, contact the City of Falls Church Police Criminal Investigations Unit.