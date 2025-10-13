The Brief Government offices, schools, libraries and USPS services are closed, while most retailers remain open. Many banks are closed, but the stock market and Amazon are operating on a normal schedule.



Today is Columbus Day, a federal holiday honoring Christopher Columbus' arrival in the Americas in 1492 and celebrated by Italian Americans in New York City and beyond.

Here’s a look at what’s opened and what’s closed today.

Schools

Public schools across D.C. will be closed.

WMATA, MARC and other mass transit

WMATA is operating on a holiday schedule, with Metrorail running on Saturday frequencies and Metrobus on a Saturday supplemental schedule.

MARC is operating on the "R" weekday scheduule on all three lines.

What's open and closed on Columbus Day 2025?

Is the DMV open on Columbus Day?

Government Offices

All federal, state, and local government offices will be closed, including:

State and city courts.

Social Security offices

Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations.

If you were planning on renewing your license or handling any government-related tasks, you’ll have to wait until Tuesday.

Mailing and shipping services

Big picture view:

Post offices will be closed, and there will be no regular mail delivery on Monday. Only Priority Mail Express items will be delivered on the holiday,

If you're expecting a package, it won’t arrive until the next business day.

Meanwhile, UPS is open and FedEx as well, with modified service on FedEx Express and FedEx Ground Economy.

Are banks open on Columbus Day?

Most major banks, including Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Citibank, will be closed. However, some branches, such as Chase Bank and TD Bank, may remain open. Be sure to check your bank’s hours before heading out.

Amazon services

Amazon services, including shipping and deliveries, will operate as usual since Columbus Day is not one of Amazon’s recognized paid holidays.

Retailers and grocery stores

Most major retail chains and grocery stores, including Target, Walmart and Starbucks, will be open on Columbus Day. However, hours may vary by location.

Is the stock market open on Columbus Day?

The stock market is open today. The New York Stock Exchange does not observe the day as a holiday.

Smithsonian museums, National Zoo close due to government shutdown

Local perspective:

The Smithsonian Institution, which includes the museums and the zoo, receives more than half its funding from the federal government.

It had relied on prior-year funds to stay open after the shutdown began on Oct. 1, but now that money has run out.

On Saturday, crowds flocked to the National Zoo for one last visit before the gates closed.

Zoo officials say the animals will continue to be fed and cared for, and staff safety remains a top priority.

However, the zoo’s live cameras have gone offline, and if the shutdown drags on, it could jeopardize the popular "Boo at the Zoo" Halloween event.