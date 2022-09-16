Here's what you missed during the debut week of LION Lunch Hour!

Our brand new show LION Lunch Hour had an incredible debut week, thanks to all our amazing talent, incredible guests and dedicated viewers!

Here are some of the highlights from our first week of shows.

We started off the week with a bang as Marissa came onto the set for the first time to a band playing to celebrate the beginning of the new show!

Our first celebrity co-host was none other than "Real Housewives of Potomac" star Ashley Darby who we can always count on to speak her mind and keep it real.

KitchenCray Chef JR Robinson also joined us for our debut show and cooked up some delicious dishes that you can try for yourself at his restaurant!

Friend of the show Tamron Hall stopped in to wish Marissa well in her new venture and also discuss a new era for herself as season 4 of "The Tamron Hall Show" kicked off.

We didn't slow things down for day 2! The Washington Wizards dancers opened up our second show and blew everyone away with their talent.

Chef Tobias stopped by to serve some delicious dishes from glazed chicken to deviled eggs.

We got a lesson in etiquette from TikTok star Pattie Ehsaei, a.k.a. the Duchess of Decorum, so we can be on our best behavior as we continue to host talented chefs in our kitchen!

Our third day brought even more delicious food, this time from Chaia Tacos who showed us how you can dip your toe into the vegan/vegetarian world without sacrificing taste.

Our star-studded co-stars continued to join us as TV and radio personality Monique Samuels stopped by to share the latest on her life, career and more.

And, of course, Marissa responded to the dreaded "shapegate" that took place during the interview with Monique (with style and class, we might add!) The LION Lunch Hour viewers don't miss a thing!

Erin got her workout in with The Diva Chef, learning how to tone your arms and shoulders when you're in the gym.

The Diva Chef does it all! After showing us how to workout right, she showed us how to eat right by meal prepping yummy and healthy foods.

Co-host Rip Micheals rounded out our debut week, making us laugh all morning long and sharing info about the "Fall in Love" tour coming to D.C.

Lady Boss and La Grande Caviar owner Susan Smallwood joined us to share what inspired her to start her business and what viewers can expect when tasting her product.

Rip Michaels and his wife Veronica shared some of the dishes that they love to prepare at home that blend western and Indian cultures.

Make sure to join us Monday at 11 a.m. as another week of LION Lunch Hour kicks off! Plus, catch up with all the segments that aired this week on our LION Lunch Hour page.