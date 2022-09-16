Here's what you missed during the debut week of LION Lunch Hour!

Marissa Mitchell joins Like It Or Not! (the nighttime one) to preview LION Lunch Hour
The new LION Lunch Hour show premieres Monday September 12th on FOX 5 DC and Marissa Mitchell previews the new show she'll co-host with Erin Como!
Our brand new show LION Lunch Hour had an incredible debut week, thanks to all our amazing talent, incredible guests and dedicated viewers!
Here are some of the highlights from our first week of shows.
We started off the week with a bang as Marissa came onto the set for the first time to a band playing to celebrate the beginning of the new show!
Ashley Darby joins the LION Lunch Hour to talk about what keeps her inspired and her Real Housewives of Potomac journey.
Our first celebrity co-host was none other than "Real Housewives of Potomac" star Ashley Darby who we can always count on to speak her mind and keep it real.
KitchenCray Chef JR Robinson joins LION Lunch Hour to cook up some delicious food and share how to make the perfect grits.
KitchenCray Chef JR Robinson also joined us for our debut show and cooked up some delicious dishes that you can try for yourself at his restaurant!
Tamron Hall joins LION Lunch Hour to talk all about kicking off season 4 of her talk show, debuting her new look and more.
Friend of the show Tamron Hall stopped in to wish Marissa well in her new venture and also discuss a new era for herself as season 4 of "The Tamron Hall Show" kicked off.
The second day of LION Lunch Hour officially kicks off with the Washington Wizards dancers busting a move!
We didn't slow things down for day 2! The Washington Wizards dancers opened up our second show and blew everyone away with their talent.
Chef Tobias is hooking up the ladies of LION Lunch Hour with just some of his delicious dishes from glazed chicken to deviled eggs and more!
Chef Tobias stopped by to serve some delicious dishes from glazed chicken to deviled eggs.
TikTok star Pattie Ehsaei, a.k.a. the Duchess of Decorum, joins LION Lunch Hour to give us some table etiquette tips we can use while hosting all our talented chefs in the kitchen!
We got a lesson in etiquette from TikTok star Pattie Ehsaei, a.k.a. the Duchess of Decorum, so we can be on our best behavior as we continue to host talented chefs in our kitchen!
Want to go vegan or vegetarian but you're not sure how? Local restaurant Chaia Tacos joins LION Lunch Hour to share some tips on how you can prepare vegetables that are sure to impress any and everyone!
Our third day brought even more delicious food, this time from Chaia Tacos who showed us how you can dip your toe into the vegan/vegetarian world without sacrificing taste.
Television personality Monique Samuels sits down with the LION Lunch Hour crew to give us an update on her life, including her new radio morning show and upcoming event in D.C.
Our star-studded co-stars continued to join us as TV and radio personality Monique Samuels stopped by to share the latest on her life, career and more.
Our LION Lunch Hour viewers have Marissa's back! During an interview with Monique Samuels on Wednesday's show, some shapewear Marissa was wearing decided to make an appearance. Producer Chris explains what happened behind the scenes and on social media.
And, of course, Marissa responded to the dreaded "shapegate" that took place during the interview with Monique (with style and class, we might add!) The LION Lunch Hour viewers don't miss a thing!
Elise Harris a.k.a. The Diva Chef joins Erin Como in the gym during LION Lunch Hour to share her top tips for getting toned arms and shoulders.
Erin got her workout in with The Diva Chef, learning how to tone your arms and shoulders when you're in the gym.
Elise Harris a.k.a. The Diva Chef joins LION Lunch Hour to break down how anybody can meal prep for work and life while still eating healthy.
The Diva Chef does it all! After showing us how to workout right, she showed us how to eat right by meal prepping yummy and healthy foods.
Rip Micheals joins LION Lunch Hour to talk all about the "Fall in Love" tour coming to D.C.
Co-host Rip Micheals rounded out our debut week, making us laugh all morning long and sharing info about the "Fall in Love" tour coming to D.C.
Owner of La Grande Caviar Susan Smallwood joins LION Lunch Hour to share how she got the idea for her business and how you can get your hands on her products.
Lady Boss and La Grande Caviar owner Susan Smallwood joined us to share what inspired her to start her business and what viewers can expect when tasting her product.
Rip and Veronica Micheals join LION Lunch Hour to talk about what kind of food they like to chef up at home and their new show "Urban Eats & Treats."
Rip Michaels and his wife Veronica shared some of the dishes that they love to prepare at home that blend western and Indian cultures.
Make sure to join us Monday at 11 a.m. as another week of LION Lunch Hour kicks off! Plus, catch up with all the segments that aired this week on our LION Lunch Hour page.