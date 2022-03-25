Here are the DC area parks participating in The Blossom Kite Festival

The Blossom Kite Festival is a long-standing D.C. tradition encouraging attendees of all ages to fly kites among the cherry blossom trees. This year's theme is Rediscover Spring.

The popular outdoor event is free and open to the public. The festival returns this year with both virtual and in-person options so that you can fly your kite from your favorite neighborhood park.

TOPSHOT - A boy tries to keep his kite in the air as hundreds of kites fly in the sky near the Washington Monument on the Mall in Washington, DC during the annual Blossom Kite Festival March 31, 2018. (Photo by Eva HAMBACH / AFP) (Photo by EVA HAMBAC Expand

Attendees can submit homemade kites into the Kitemaker’s Competition that takes place on the grounds of the Washington Monument. Kite flying will take place on the Washington Monument grounds, and at featured parks throughout Washington, D.C. If you can't make it to the National Mall. Visit one of the parks below that will be hosting kite programming.