‘Heartbreaking and tragic time’ for school community after teen stabbed, killed in DC

A Charles County high school principal says counselors will be on hand to provide support after a student was stabbed and killed over the weekend in the District.

Authorities say 17-year-old Naima Liggon was stabbed overnight Saturday into Sunday in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

Liggon was able to get herself to a nearby hospital but later died from her injuries.

Officers arrested and charged a 16-year-old with second-degree murder in her death. Both teens are from Waldorf.

"This is not the news a principal ever wants to share, let alone the day before we start a new school year," said Thomas Stone High School Principal Shanif Pearl in a statement to family. "I ask that you please keep Naima’s family, friends, loved ones and our school community in your thoughts and prayers."

READ THE FULL STATEMENT:

"Dear Parents, Guardians and Staff:

I am deeply saddened to share with you the news about the tragic loss of a Thomas Stone High School student. This afternoon, we learned about the passing of Naima Liggon. Naima passed earlier this morning and news of her passing has been made public. My thoughts and prayers go out to her family, friends, loved ones and all who knew her.

We will have additional counselors and staff at school tomorrow to provide support to any student or staff member who needs help processing the news of Naima’s passing. I do not have any additional details about Naima at this time. This is a heartbreaking and tragic time for our school community.

This is not the news a principal ever wants to share, let alone the day before we start a new school year. I ask that you please keep Naima’s family, friends, loved ones and our school community in your thoughts and prayers. If you or your child need help with grief counseling or any other assistance, please let me know.

Sincerely,

Shanif Pearl

Principal"