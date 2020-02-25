Harry Styles was spotted in D.C. and Twitter went nuts

Harry Styles is in the District and fans are hyperventilating.

Styles eventually made his way to NPR's headquarters Tuesday afternoon to record a Tiny Desk Concert, but of course, his fans quickly found out he was in the area way before the intimate performance.

He was first spotted at Barry's Bootcamp fitness studio in Dupont Monday night, where fans snapped photos to spread the word on Twitter.

While others were left in tears because they could not believe how close in proximity they were to the pop star, others were in disarray to have missed out on the opportunity to meet him.

"Dear all please don’t bother me at this time. I just met Harry Styles and physically CAN. NOT," wrote on Twitter user.

