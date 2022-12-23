Harriet Tubman statue defaced at Annapolis museum

A Harriet Tubman statue in Annapolis was defaced, according to the Banneker-Douglass Museum.

The statue, titled Araminta with Rifle and Vévé, sits in front of the Banneker-Douglass Museum on Franklin Street in Annapolis. On Saturday, museum staff noticed the vévé, or beaded staff, that Harriet Tubman held in her left hand was missing.

Detail of vévé, the beaded staff that Harriet Tubman held in her left handand full image of the monumental statue, Araminta with Rifle and Vévé (2017) courtesy of GoyaContemporary Gallery.

The museum filed a police report, and is working with the City of Annapolis Police Department to review video footage.

"We’re saddened that this has occurred," said Chanel Johnson, Executive Director of

Banneker-Douglass Museum and Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture. "If anyone has any information connected to the theft, please let us know. We are asking for the community’s assistance in this effort. We are praying for the return of the vévé to restore the statue to its original state."

Araminta with Rifle and Vévé (2017) by Dr. Joyce J. Scott is on loan from Goya Contemporary Gallery in Baltimore. The statue is a 10-foot-tall piece composed of found objects, blown glass, and mixed media. It depicts Tubman, born Araminta Ross in Dorchester County, carrying a beaded rifle and staff. The rifle is adorned with flowers and the vévé features two birds.

The museum will be closed until further notice while the investigation is underway.



