Hanukkah 2022: How the DMV is celebrating and what events are coming up

Hanukkah is here and the DMV celebrated the first night with menorah lightings, festivals and more. FOX 5 has a recap of all the first night activities and a list of events taking place in the D.C. area through the end of the holiday.

First Night of Hanukkah

National Menorah Lighting

The National Chanukah Menorah, the world’s largest menorah, was lit up on the Ellipse at the White House Sunday night as President Biden, Vice President Harris and other prominent politicians joined to honor the holiday.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 10: The Washington Monument stands behind the National Menorah before a ceremony in President's Park just south of the White House on December 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. The 41st annual lighting of the National Menorah marks the first night of Hanukkah. Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, is an eight-day Jewish holiday marking the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Fifth Annual Menorah Lighting at One Loudoun

Attendees enjoyed latkes and apple cider as the menorah lit up in Ashburn on Sunday night. This event includes the tradition of organizers climbing to the top of a fire engine and dropping gelt into the crowd.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ ILLUSTRATION - A chocolate coin has been partially unwrapped in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 21 November 2015. In the early 19th century, American chocolate manufacturers turned the Jewish custom of Hanukkah gelt into a business idea and started selling chocolate coins wrapped in golden or silvery foil. Photo: ALEXANDER HEINL/dpa | usage worldwide (Photo by Alexander Heinl/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Glow-In-The-Dark Chanukah

Bethesda celebrated Hanukkah arts and crafts, gifts, face painting and a menorah lighting, all while glowing in the dark. Visitors enjoyed latkes, donuts and a performance by a glow in the dark juggler.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ ARLINGTON, VA - NOVEMBER 18: Essential: Latkes for Hanukkah photographed for Voraciously in Arlington, Virginia on November 18, 2020. (Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post via Getty Images; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Chanukah on Ice 2022

Family and friends skated together in Arlington to ring in this Hanukkah season on Sunday night. There were latkes a plenty, a free raffle and the lighting of the 6ft menorah.

MORE: FOX 5's Guide to Holiday Events in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Hanukkah Events in the DMV

Menorah Lighting Union Market

Join Union Market and various Jewish organizations during Hanukkah for a menorah lighting each evening through Dec. 25. Lighting will start at 6:30 p.m. and each event is open to the public. Click here for the full schedule.

Chanukah Festival - Old Town Alexandria

Share in the spirit of Hanukkah at the Grand Chanukah Menorah Lighting in Old Town Alexandria on Monday night. The event is free and includes a free light stick for every child in addition to latkes, hot cocoa, chocolate gelt, dreidels and music. More information here.

Light Up Arlington - Clarendon Menorah Lighting

Experience the festival of lights as well as the lighting of the 9-foot menorah. Enjoy latkes, hot cocoa, chocolate gelt, dreidels and music. The event is free and will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. More information here.

Lights & Ice: Hanukkah Skate Night

Lace up your skates and enjoy a night on the rink with friends and family on Wednesday. Free skate rentals are available at the Canal Park Ice Rink for the first 100 attendees. You can glide around the outdoor menorah and have free donuts, dreidels and gelt. More information here.